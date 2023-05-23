After the overnight tornadoes in March, FEMA sets deadline for disaster assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even though some counties are still cleaning up from overnight tornadic weather in early spring, June 6 is the last day to apply for a federal disaster assistance grantfrom FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

From March 31 to April 1, tornadoes and storms affected a section of Middle Tennessee including Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne counties. For those in these counties who received significant damage to their property, some initial funding from FEMA's disaster relief program is available.

With the FEMA Individual Assistance program, some disaster assistance is provided for repairs that are not covered by insurance. Before applying, residents are encouraged to file claims for damage on their homes, personal property and vehicles. FEMA grants are not taxed and do not affect federal benefits such as social security and Medicaid. The FEMA grants may also cover childcare, medical or dental care, and transportation expenses.

In order to receive assistance from FEMA, one must apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the SBA.