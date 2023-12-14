After tornado, volunteers help with clean up, follow-up services in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After devastating tornado damage, many families are still asking, "what do we do next?"
As we've seen this week, there's also many willing to jump into action here in the Volunteer state.
"Everybody started coming over and helping. That was amazing to me. I've never been in this position before," said Teckle Robinson, who lives in a Madison neighborhood severely affected by the tornado.
"Ten trees down," remembered Robinson. "Ten trees down."
He said he felt grateful that not only his friend from Atlanta came to help clear the space around his home but several volunteers with Hands On Nashville (HON), a nonprofit currently focused on disaster relief.
"They need everything. They need food, they need clothes, they've lost their lives," explained Mary Martin with HON.
She stressed that if you were impacted by the tornado and have not sought help, click visit this website or call 211.
You can get all kinds of assistance, from food and shelter to rebuilding, and even daycare, for free.
There is more information can find out more about Spanish organizations that can help tornado victims online as well, and if you want to volunteer with Hands On Nashville, they have all their information on their website.
We know these tornadoes are heartbreaking. Here's how you can help
The loss created by these storms is heartbreaking. Our NewsChannel 5 team wants to help, and we know that you do too.
That is why we are partnering with United Way and Community Foundation to raise money for tornado victims. Through the emergency response fund, you can designate whether you want your money to go to Davidson County or the surrounding counties.
Everything you give will go to help victims of the storm.
NewsChannel 5 is also providing $5,000 in matching money to get donations started in both funds.