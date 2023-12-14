After tornado, volunteers help with clean up, follow-up services in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After devastating tornado damage, many families are still asking, "what do we do next?"

As we've seen this week, there's also many willing to jump into action here in the Volunteer state.

"Everybody started coming over and helping. That was amazing to me. I've never been in this position before," said Teckle Robinson, who lives in a Madison neighborhood severely affected by the tornado.

"Ten trees down," remembered Robinson. "Ten trees down."

He said he felt grateful that not only his friend from Atlanta came to help clear the space around his home but several volunteers with Hands On Nashville (HON), a nonprofit currently focused on disaster relief.

"They need everything. They need food, they need clothes, they've lost their lives," explained Mary Martin with HON.

She stressed that if you were impacted by the tornado and have not sought help, click visit this website or call 211.

You can get all kinds of assistance, from food and shelter to rebuilding, and even daycare, for free.

There is more information can find out more about Spanish organizations that can help tornado victims online as well, and if you want to volunteer with Hands On Nashville, they have all their information on their website.