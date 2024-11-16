After transplant fail, local father renews search for a kidney donor for his son

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's something you never want to go through: a child in pain and in need of a life-saving organ transplant.

Elijah Wilson, a father in Murfreesboro, says his 13-year-old son Leaven has been battling kidney failure for almost 3 years.

He's been documenting it all on social media to find him a donor.

In April, after two years of waiting, Leaven received a cadaver transplant, which is a healthy kidney from a donor who has died.

Unfortunately, the new kidney failed and sent Leaven into emergency surgery twice.

"Watching your son crash right in front of you, it's pretty tough," said Elijah, who's now on a mission to find another kidney.

"I need to find a living donor for him so he can be back home and back to a normal kid," he stated, unwavering. "That's 100% what it's all about. I'll lose everything in my life just to get him healthy again."

Leaven, who lives with his mom in Colorado, continues to be on dialysis and will be put back on the waiting list by Christmas.

He hopes a second chance transplant will allow him to go back to being a normal teenager.

In the meantime, his dad is asking if you, or anyone you know, can give his son a priceless gift just in time for the holidays.

If you want to get in touch, you can email Kidney4LW@gmail.com.

If you'd like to donate to help with the family's expenses, you can visit his fundraiser.

Curious about being a donor? Learn more.

