After two pedestrian deaths in one weekend in Nashville, we take a closer look at pedestrian safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As with most downtown areas, Downtown Nashville has plenty of pedestrian and vehicle traffic. But they don't always blend together in perfect Music City harmony.

Friday, Leroy Wienke, a 66-year-old man from Wisconsin, was struck and killed while trying to cross the street at 4th Avenue and Commerce Street. He was walking with is wife and other family members at the time. They also received injuries, but they weren't life threatening. The driver, John Williams, is now facing charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Early Saturday morning, Michael O'Connell, a 58 year old from New Jersey, was struck and killed while trying to cross at 12th Avenue and Broadway. That driver, Joey Nixon from Waverly, was issued a citation. He could face charges from the District Attorney's office.

Sgt. James McDogle with Metro Police's Traffic Divison says the two situations are an important reminder to never get behind the wheel after you've been drinking and to not be distracted either. "One fatal crash is too many, one life lost is tragic," said McDogle. "Slow down and just make sure your full attention is on the roadway."

To be clear, both crashes this weekend involved mistakes from the drivers, but McDogle says be a good pedestrian too.

"Walk on the sidewalks, use the crosswalks, wait for the signals," he said.

On that front, Metro Police have started patrolling areas around town, seeing the most pedestrian crash issues. So far, it's working.

"We’re trying to strive to make sure we have zero," said McDogle.

When you look at the numbers, the number of pedestrian deaths is actually going down. According to Metro Police, in 2022 we had 48 pedestrian fatalities. That dropped to 39 in 2023. And while the year isn't over yet, so far in 2024, we've had 27.

"It’s why we do what we do, to try to reduce crashes so families won’t have to go through that," said Sgt. McDogle.

Of course, those numbers can't diminish the pain these families are feeling. But maybe future ones will be spared if Music City can find their harmony between pedestrians and vehicles.

One additional safety tip — McDogle reccommends if you know you're going to be out after dark on Broadway, wear bright clothing. It helps with visibility when pedestrians are crossing the road.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.