After weeks of debate, a narrow abortion exception to save the life of the mother is poised to become law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After weeks of political wheeling and dealing, along with a major change to the bill pushed by pro-life group Tennessee Right to Life, it looks like there's a path forward for a narrow abortion exception passing in the Volunteer state.

Sen. Richard Brigg's bill, which he dubbed the Tennessee Right to Life Compromise bill, was amended Tuesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee to mirror language adopted Monday night by the Tennessee House of Representatives.

The amendment clears up some of the language surrounding abortions and miscarriages.

"An ectopic pregnancy, a molar pregnancy or to remove a dead fetus [are all allowed]," said Sen. Briggs, R-Knoxville. Briggs also authored the senate version of the bill.

The bill also allows for abortions if the life of the mother is in jeopardy or if a pregnancy could cause irreparable harm to the mother's organs.

"These are not criminal abortions if a physician uses reasonable medical judgment based upon facts known to the physician at the time," explained Sen. Briggs.

Last week, longtime Nashville attorney David Raybin weighed in on what the bill would actually do.

But Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis, had concerns about the scenarios the bill doesn't cover.

"I really was OK with this bill in its original form. It gave people like cancer patients, and other people who are experiencing health difficulties, the ability to give that doctor the discretion to save their lives, even before they are almost on their death bed," said Sen. Lamar. "But this bill is saying a woman can only have a chance of survival if she’s almost dying — that is not right."

Sen. Lamar ended up standing alone as the one dissenting vote while the rest of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to pass the bill.

"Thank you, Sen. Briggs, it’s been a long hard road," said Sen. Todd Gardenhire, the chairman of the committee.

From here, the bill goes before the full Senate, where it is expected to pass as early as Thursday.