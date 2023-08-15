After working alongside her for years, a group of retired Mattel employees gathered to watch 'Barbie'

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Barbie movie has taken the world by storm, but what do those who worked closely with the iconic toy? Retired Mattel employees reunited in Hendersonville to watch.

Sherrie Wilson, Connie Hibbert, Patricia Smith, Joyce Kelley and Karen Mazzoni met up recently to reminisce on their years working with Mattel ahead of the movie. Another friend, Cathy Tirabassi is a part of their small group, but was unable to attend.

When they get together it is like no time has passed.

"What I learned from the Barbie experience was how important it is to have friends," Sherrie said.

They live in different areas around the country, some here in right here in Nashville. They waited to see the movie until they were together.

"We all waited. Even though I wanted to go. We waited to see it together," Patricia said.

Patricia said they loved the movie, but even though the watch party ended, their friendship continues on.

"We are already planning the next get-together," Joyce said.