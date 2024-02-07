AG Jonathan Skrmetti joins others in warning against AI election robocalls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As election 2024 ramps up you need to make sure you do not fall victim to a scam.

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is teaming up with other AG's across the country to fight artificial intelligence scam calls heading into election season.

They have signed a warning letter to a company that allegedly used AI to send scam calls to voters in New Hampshire, discouraging them from voting in the primary election.

The letter is from the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force made up of the country's attorneys general.

The task force's investigation found that the company Life Corporation used AI to impersonate the voice of President Joe Biden and other New Hampshire political party officials to give incorrect information about elections and voting.

AG Skrmetti said using AI to spam voters with robocalls and inaccurate election information is illegal, anti-American, and creepy.

The letter told Life Corp it has to cease immediately and if the company does not, it would be in violation of several laws that protect consumers and fight against spam calls.

The company received a cease and desist letter from New Hampshire's AG.

There are several ways you can report scams and voter fraud online or over the phone.