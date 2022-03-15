'Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022' still on desk of Gov. Bill Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday, the "Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022" passed in the Tennessee House of Representatives, clearing its second hurdle on the way to becoming a law.

It was first introduced and passed in the Senate in February.

Now the bill rests on the desk of Governor Bill Lee, awaiting a signature or a veto.

If Gov. Lee chooses not to sign the bill, it will become a law by default after 10 days of inaction.

The bill calls for public schools to create and maintain a list of materials in their libraries, which they would also be required to post on their school websites.

It would require the establishment of policies to review and develop school libraries' collections by each local board of education or public charter school governing body.

The collection must be deemed appropriate for the age and maturity of the children who'd have access to it, and it must be consistent with the educational mission of the school.

The standard for defining appropriateness of materials is not outlined by the bill, but it does say that feedback from students, parents and staff would lead to individual book evaluation and potential removal from the library.

This new set of requirements would begin in the upcoming school year.