Schools could have to list library books and accept feedback from parents, students and staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee school libraries could soon have to list all of its materials online if a new bill becomes law. The bill would specifically impact public schools and public charter schools.

If passed, they not only have to create the list and have it available online, but they have to make a policy that reviews and develops the library collections. This includes feedback not only from parents, but from students and school employees.

If it passes, this would start for the upcoming school year.

When it comes to the policy, there needs to be a way for schools to develop the library collection consistent with the educational mission of the school. Also, having it be appropriate for the age and maturity of the kids who have access to it.

This would have to be periodically done, according to the bill. It does not specify what makes something appropriate or not.

There also needs to be a way for the school board to evaluate feedback from students, parents and staff about these books.

If feedback is given, the district will evaluate the material and if school officials deem the book inappropriate then it would be taken out of the library.

The bill is being heard by the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.

