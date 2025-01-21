Ahead of a cold weather advisory, schools across Middle Tennessee close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With bitter cold and single digits forecasted, some school districts in Middle Tennessee will close on Wednesday.
The Nashville Weather Service has placed a cold weather advisory for the entire NewsChannel 5 coverage area, effective from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Here's what districts are closed:
- Cheatham County Schools
- Clay County Schools
- Coffee County Schools
- Cumberland County Schools (Tennessee)
- DeKalb County Schools
- Dickson County Schools
- Grundy County Schools
- Houston County Schools (opening two hours late)
- Humphreys County Schools
- Jackson County Schools
- Macon County Schools (one hour late)
- Manchester City Schools
- Overton County Schools
- Perry County Schools
- Stewart County Schools
- Van Buren County Schools
- Warren County Schools (Tennessee)
You can check more for updated closings in Snow Watch by tapping here.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
In this time of NIL deals and transfer portals, this is a refreshing story about the best of college athletics. A must watch for all young athletes with big dreams. I already showed my boys, and I can tell you Jack has some new fans!
-Carrie Sharp