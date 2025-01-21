Ahead of a cold weather advisory, schools across Middle Tennessee close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With bitter cold and single digits forecasted, some school districts in Middle Tennessee will close on Wednesday.

The Nashville Weather Service has placed a cold weather advisory for the entire NewsChannel 5 coverage area, effective from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Here's what districts are closed:



Cheatham County Schools

Clay County Schools

Coffee County Schools

Cumberland County Schools (Tennessee)

DeKalb County Schools

Dickson County Schools

Grundy County Schools

Houston County Schools (opening two hours late)

Humphreys County Schools

Jackson County Schools

Macon County Schools (one hour late)

Manchester City Schools

Overton County Schools

Perry County Schools

Stewart County Schools

Van Buren County Schools

Warren County Schools (Tennessee)

You can check more for updated closings in Snow Watch by tapping here.