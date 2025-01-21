Watch Now
Ahead of a cold weather advisory, schools across Middle Tennessee close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With bitter cold and single digits forecasted, some school districts in Middle Tennessee will close on Wednesday.

The Nashville Weather Service has placed a cold weather advisory for the entire NewsChannel 5 coverage area, effective from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Here's what districts are closed:

  • Cheatham County Schools
  • Clay County Schools
  • Coffee County Schools
  • Cumberland County Schools (Tennessee)
  • DeKalb County Schools
  • Dickson County Schools
  • Grundy County Schools
  • Houston County Schools (opening two hours late)
  • Humphreys County Schools
  • Jackson County Schools
  • Macon County Schools (one hour late)
  • Manchester City Schools
  • Overton County Schools
  • Perry County Schools
  • Stewart County Schools
  • Van Buren County Schools
  • Warren County Schools (Tennessee)

You can check more for updated closings in Snow Watch by tapping here.

