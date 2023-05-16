Ahead of NewsChannel 5's Nashville Mayoral Debate, here are the storylines our political analyst is watching

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a very good chance, one of the nine faces you see in the picture above, will become the next Mayor of Metro Nashville. That's why, over the next few months, NewsChannel 5 is teaming up with The Tennessean and Belmont University to host three debates that will help you learn more about each of these candidates before Election Day — August 3.

"I think it’s still pretty wide open and up in the air," said Pat Nolan, NewsChannel 5's Political Analyst.

Nolan says, based on the limited polling so far, the front runners are the ones with the most familiar faces.

"State Sen. Jeff Yarbro’s been up there a lot primarily because of being in the legislature," explained Nolan.

There's also State Sen. Heidi Campbell who recently ran and lost a 5th Congressional District race to Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Maury County.

"She was on enough that her name got out there and she did pretty well in Davidson County," said Nolan.

Metro Councilmembers Sharon Hurt and Freddie O'Connell benefit from the council being in the city's limelight over the last few months. Hurt supported a new Titans Stadium while O'Connell voted against it. Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite has also served in public office for several years.

Beyond that, political newcomers Matt Wiltshire and Jim Gingrich are banking that name recognition can be bought through TV ads.

"Money will play a role, because particularly if you’re unknown, you’re going to have to find a way to get yourself known," he said.

Nolan also wonders if this is the year the city's first-ever Black mayor is elected.

But because there's not a clear front-runner, the difference maker could be one of the debates themselves.

"Whatever they say has to be something that’s concise and memorable as you can make it," said Nolan. "Certainly they’ll talk about the standards — the lack of affordable housing, they’ll talk about transit issues, traffic and we’ll see if they come up with something that connects somehow."

You can watch the debate, in partnership with the Tennessean and Belmont University, Thursday night starting at 5:30 pm. It will air on NewsChannel 5 and all of our streaming platforms.