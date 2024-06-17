Ahead of the holiday, Juneteenth celebration is held in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — With days until Juneteenth, communities are coming together to celebrate.

In the city of Gallatin, a Juneteenth Celebration was held Sunday afternoon at the fairgrounds on Blythe Avenue.

Dozens of families, friends and close to 30 vendors came out to celebrate Juneteenth, the day we remember and commemorate the ending of slavery in the US.

"So it's a little bit of where we come from, what we've been through, and where we're going for the future," explained Brenda Dotson, who helped organize the event.

"It's an opportunity for us to have an event on this side of town...and we reach and extend a hand so that everybody can come and have a better understanding of the culture and to get along with each other."

Dotson added the land on which they held the event was the home of the first Black fair.

"It's good to see that people can come together and have a good time and there's no violence," added Tiffiney Hammock, who also had a hand in making the event a reality.

Hammock told us the event was also about creating space to network and provide available resources in the community, like housing, financial or mental health assistance.

