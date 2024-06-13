Aim High Flight Academy builds next generation of pilots at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer may be the time many students take a break from classes, but that's not the case for students in a program at TSU, where they're preparing to become the next generation of pilots while they're still in High School.

Students like Preston Jones and Naomi Hill are watching their dreams take flight.

They're taking part in the Aim High Flight Academy, giving high school students the opportunity to fly both in simulators and in real life, partnering with TSU and the U.S. Air Force.

Perhaps even more significant, this is the first time the Aim High Flight Academy has partnered with an Historically Black College or University.

"I think being around people who look like me and being in an environment similar to where I'm at home, helps me adjust a lot more," Hill said. "It really feels nice and cozy, in a way."

You can spend a lot of time thinking about your future with a perspective from the pilot's seat. These kids will be the first to tell you, even while sitting in a room outside an airport, the sky's the limit.