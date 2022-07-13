Air conditioning fixed at Nashville's MACC, but push for adoptions continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the air conditioning went out at Metro Animal Care and Control during one of the hottest weeks of the year, people from across the community stepped up to make sure dogs stayed cool and comfortable.

Officials said the unit in one of the intake areas went out late Thursday night while the shelter was at capacity. They began bringing in temporary units to keep the room cool Friday morning. Volunteers, rescue groups and people from across the city also scrambled to find permanent and foster homes for the 39 dogs in the impacted area, while staff members coordinated the process.

"The good thing is employees are great, the staff and volunteers are great, and they found ways to make it work," said Matt Peters, communications director for the Metro Public Health Department.

The air conditioning was fixed Tuesday afternoon, but the push to find permanent homes for dogs at the shelter continues.

Peters said the malfunctioning air conditioning is just the latest challenge MACC has faced this summer. A higher number of animals continue to come into the shelter, while adoption rates have slowed down.

In an effort to find homes for more dogs at the shelter, all adoption fees will be waived through Sunday, July 24. Officials said there are dogs of various sizes and breeds that are looking for homes. The shelter has plenty of cats and kittens, as well.

"If you’ve been considering adopting, now might be a good time," said Peters. "There are a lot of benefits to adopting a dog. We want to find a loving home for all the animals we have here."

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place and is open from noon to 4 p.m. every day this week.