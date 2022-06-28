NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Airbnb has officially made their party ban permanent, the company announced Tuesday.

In August 2020, they announced a temporary ban on all parties and events, not only due to the "disruptive nature" of unauthorized parties, but the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The rental company says the temporary ban worked, and believe there's a "direct correlation between [the] implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year global drop in the rate of party reports."

RELATED: Airbnb cracking down on summer holiday parties

Specifically in Tennessee, they've seen a 68% year-over-year drop in party reports.

With the permanent ban, these parties and events will continue to be prohibited as well as open-invite gatherings.

“Party house” properties will continue to be strictly prohibited as well.

Within the updated policy, the 16 person limit to a location will be removed.