Airlines prepare for one of the busiest travel days of the year

55 million people are expected to visit loved ones via car, rail, bus, and airplane.
Posted at 6:25 PM, Nov 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year, as people get together for the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Nearly 55 million people are expected to visit loved ones via car, rail, bus, and airplane.

AAA said American air travel is up nearly 8% over 2021. In fact, 4.5 million Americans are expected to fly over the holiday period, Wednesday through Sunday.

Many flyers were worried about booking a flight after airlines experienced major cancellations and delays this summer.

Airlines for America, an industry group representing U.S. air carriers said they've adjusted their schedules and are on hiring binges to be better prepared.

In Nashville, BNA did halt construction to open more lanes up Wednesday, Thanksgiving, and Sunday. Airport officials are still encouraging people to get to the airport two hours early.

Officials also encourage flyers to check their flight status with the airline prior to departure, and check parking availability. BNA has six parking areas.

According to FlightAware, as of 5:30 p.m., there have only been 51 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States.

