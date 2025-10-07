Airport delays at BNA due to shortage of air traffic controllers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Travelers flying in or out of Nashville International Airport (BNA) this afternoon could experience delays as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warns of anticipated staffing shortages in the airport’s control tower.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., the FAA said reduced staffing levels could result in temporary ground stops, flight delays, or reroutes. These shortages may also limit the number of planes allowed to take off or land per hour.

Officials emphasize that weather is not a factor in the expected disruptions and that no official ground stop has been issued as of now.

If delays worsen, the FAA could implement a Ground Delay Program (GDP) — a system that manages airport traffic by spacing out departures and arrivals. Each flight would receive an Expected Departure Clearance Time (EDCT) to prevent congestion.

In a statement, BNA staff said the staff reduction will "remain in effect until further notice."

For now, the FAA says no formal restrictions are in place at BNA, but travelers should check with their airlines for updates.

