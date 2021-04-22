Akilah Dasilva's family hosting 'Stop the Gun Violence' event tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Waffle House shooting also highlighted the issue of gun violence, not only here in Nashville but across America. Thursday, the family of one of the victims is also hosting an event to raise awareness.

The family of Akilah Dasilva will hold a “Stop the Gun Violence” event tonight at the Southeast Community Center. The event will be at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the foundation's Facebook page as well.

Dasilva was an artist, who went by the name Natrix Dream on stage. He went to Waffle House that morning with his brother and girlfriend and was shot to death.

Since then, his family started the Akilah Dasilva Dream Foundation to help stop gun violence. Since then, his family has been very active in speaking about how this issue has affected their lives, and that's exactly what's happening here tonight.

Several other speakers will also be in attendance, including State Sen. Brenda Gilmore and Patricia and Manuel Oliver, who lost their son in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida back in 2018.

