Today marks 3 years since Antioch Waffle House shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday marks three years since a gunman went to an Antioch Waffle House at 3:23 a.m. and started shooting. Four people – DeEbony Groves, Akilah Dasilva, Joe Perez, and Taurean Sanderlin – were killed in the shooting.

Submitted

DeEbony Groves was from Gallatin and a senior at Belmont, majoring in social work. She was shot and killed inside the restaurant. She was 21.

Akilah Dasilva was inside with his girlfriend and brother when he was shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Friends called him a “passionate” musician who was pursuing a career in musical engineering at MTSU.

Joe Perez, the youngest victim, moved to Nashville from Texas a few months prior to the shooting and was also shot outside the restaurant. He was 20-years-old.

Taurean Sanderlin age 29, was a Waffle House employee from Goodlettsville. He was shot and killed as he stood outside.

Metro police said it could've been worse if not for the heroic actions of James Shaw Jr. As people locked themselves in the bathroom to hide, Shaw saw the gunman's AR-15 jam and ran to wrestle the gun away.

He talked to Chris Conte later that day.

This is James Shaw. He's a hero. His hands are burned severely from grabbing the assault rifle used to kill four people inside a Nashville Waffle House. He likely saved dozens of lives pic.twitter.com/WV7KQlzA2R — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) April 22, 2018

“I didn't mean to do this to be the hero by any means, it was survival of the fittest… I'm sorry I couldn't get to the guy any faster,” he said.

Shaw went on to create the James Shaw Jr. Foundation, which aims to stop violence and address mental health.

More stories: