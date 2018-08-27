Alabama Man Added To TBI's Most Wanted List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An Alabama man has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

The TBI said 39-year-old Brian Lee Cleckler is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

TOP TEN ALERT: We need your help to find Brian Lee Cleckler. He’s wanted on numerous charges out of Franklin County, including aggravated assault and evading arrest.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information.



MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/7TCITmAOfA pic.twitter.com/tR6kONNqbc — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 27, 2018

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Cleckler was involved in a police pursuit that resulted in shots being fired.

The incident happened on August 23 when Decherd police initiated a traffic stop with a male subject. A pursuit ensued and that person fled on foot into a wood line. Investigators said he discharged a firearm in the direction of police.

Clecker has been known to frequent homes in Franklin, Coffee and Grundy Counties. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities said he’s 5’9” and weighs approximately 163 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).