Alcohol Sales Allowed At MTSU, TSU Stadiums

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Next time the Blue Raiders score a touchdown at Floyd Stadium, you'll be able to celebrate with a beer.

Middle Tennessee State University football fans will be able to buy alcohol at an athletic event for the first time this Saturday.

Legislation passed in May, allowing MTSU and TSU to sell beer and wine at athletic facilities and events.

We're told MTSU will offer alcohol at Floyd Stadium for football games and at Murphy Center for men's and women's basketball games.

It's unclear if the university will sell booze at baseball and softball games.