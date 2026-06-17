ALDI launching limited-time blind boxes filled with grocery surprises

(WTVF) — ALDI is bringing the surprise of a mystery box to grocery shopping with the launch of its new ALDI Blind Box.

The limited-time grocery bundles are designed to help shoppers discover new products and feature a mix of ALDI favorites, popular items and surprise selections delivered directly to customers' doors.

The ALDI Blind Box will be available in four themed varieties:



Snack

Fiber

Protein

Mystery

According to ALDI, each box contains a selection of products that may include premium meats, fresh produce, snacks, cheeses and pantry staples.

The first ALDI Blind Box drop is scheduled for noon ET on Monday, June 22. A new themed box will be released daily at noon ET through June 25 while supplies last.

ALDI said shoppers can follow @aldiusa on Instagram to find out which theme will be available each day.