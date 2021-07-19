All-abilities hair salon opens in Brentwood.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A hairstylist is doing her part to make her community more all-inclusive.

Elizabeth Cervantes, 28, recently opened Ability Cuts in Brentwood, a salon that focuses on clients with special needs. Cervantes said she was inspired by her brother, 24-year-old Levi, who has sensory needs. She's always felt protective of him since the day he was born four months premature, weighing only 2 pounds.

"He's always been a miracle," Cervantes said. "He has seriously shaped everything, from me as a person to my mission in life."

Growing up, one memory that always stayed with Cervantes was when Levi would go to the salon for a haircut.

"Levi is very sensory seeking like he would want to touch the hairdryer," Cervantes said. "It would make me upset because no one would take the time to allow him do things he wants to do and I would feel awkward, like they wanted us out the door."

Cervantes explained that it was important for her to find a way to use her passion to make others feel accepted.

From the private setting of her salon to having a drawer full of toys and a TV playing her client's favorite shows, Cervantes says her biggest thing is making sure all people of all abilities feel special.

Before Cervantes decided to pursue hair professionally, she wanted to be a special education teacher.

