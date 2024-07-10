All Davidson County Clerk's Offices closed because of server issue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All county clerk offices will be shut down until further notice because of a statewide server issue, according to the Davidson County Clerk's Office.

It's not clear what the issue is or when they will reopen.

County clerk's offices issue car tags, business licenses and wedding licenses among other documents.

"It's an issue on our end," clerk Brenda Wynn said. "It was unplanned. We started out with the problem this morning and were able to get things back up and running, but then things went down again and they've been down since before 11 this morning. We're praying that things will be back to normal tomorrow."

We will update this story if we learn more information.