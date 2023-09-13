All-Hawaiian group creates benefit concert in Nashville to help those impacted by deadly wildfires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The heartache caused by the devastating wildfires in Maui continues to be felt across the world. So far 115 deaths are confirmed, and that number could rise as many more are missing.

Thousands are displaced and left without a home. In Nashville, musicians are doing their part to help by hosting a benefit concert to raise money for those impacted.

Organizers say this benefit concert is the first time that there's been an all-Hawaiian group of people coming together for a concert in Nashville. Musicians are flying in to help or even leaving their current tours to perform at this concert for a night. It’ll be at 6th and Peabody, which is the Old Smoky Distillery from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

They say all ages are welcome.

"We're going to be doing a country meets island music. It's going to be amazing. You've never seen this combination, like this concentration of bringing together this music before here in Nashville hasn't happened,” said organizer Jesse Savio.

Savio lived in Hawaii for 15 years. His wife has family who is from the island. He says the impact of the wildfires is definitely felt in Nashville. Organizers want to emphasize that the concert is a fundraiser to help those impacted by the one of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history. Donations are strongly encouraged and 100% of donations will go directly to the Maui Strong Fund.

They say this showcase will help bring together hundreds of people from the music city and Hawaii to honor the lives lost and lift up those who are trying to move forward.

“There’s a lot of love and a lot of neighborliness here in Nashville. You feel it as soon as you get off the plane. It hasn’t been any less evident in the period of putting this on," said Savio. "Other Nashville musicians are donating their time, and many are asking, what can I do to help? It’s been great and really heartwarming.”

Savio says there is a large community of people and musicians in Nashville who are from Hawaii but moved here to be in the music industry.

The show is presented by The Get Up, a songwriter showcase in Nashville founded by two Hawaii transplants, Alyson Yogi and Jesse Savio. The artist lineup includes Nashville artists with Hawaii ties such as: Justin Kawika Young, Thunderstorm Artis, Waylon Nihipali, Mark Allen Marks, Evan Khay and Dondi.

The event will be emceed by Jesse Savio and Laura Schweizer, both former Hawaii residents now living in Nashville.