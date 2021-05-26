All-inclusive park opens in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Miracle Park" in Gallatin is now Tennessee's largest all-inclusive park.

Nestled away in Triple Creek Park, the nearly six acres of recreational amenities will benefit people with special needs. The project took about three years to complete.

The whole park is Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.

"You can roll your wheelchair up there so you can swing, and there's a merry-go-round," said David Brown, director of Gallatin Parks and Recreation.

The approximately $2 million project has several amenities including a ball field without dirt or raised bases, an all-inclusive playground, and a pedal park for children to learn how to ride a bike safely.

Mary Gauerke is the marketing manager for Gallatin's department of parks and recs.

More importantly, she's a mom. She says growing up, her now 17-year-old autistic son didn't have a playground like this that met his needs so she knows first-hand the impact this park will have for families.

"We have a whole area here called the chill zone where kids with sensory needs and wants can come on in and enjoy color, texture," Gauerke said.

Because when it comes to having fun, no one should be left out!