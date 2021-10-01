All MNPD officers, patrol vehicles now equipped with cameras

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cameras have now been fully deployed across all Metro Nashville police officers and patrol vehicles, MNPD announced Thursday.

In July, officers in all eight precincts were equipped with body cameras, but the process to add in-car cameras has been underway.

Metro police said now, 1,367 authorized employees, which included lieutenants, sergeants, offices and Metro Parks police, have body cameras. A total of 790 police vehicles now have in-car camera systems that show multiple angles.

The department began the process of deploying body cameras in July 2020.

Initially, the plan was expected to cost taxpayers $40 million and require an estimated additional 200 new staff. After five months of discussion, Cooper said they developed a streamlined workflow that brought the cost down to $2.1 million with 16 additional staff members.