All Metro Nashville Police Department officers are now equipped with body cameras

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As of July 13, body cameras have been deployed to every Metro Nashville Police Department officer between all eight precincts.

That’s roughly 1,200 body-worn cameras and another 665 cars equipped with three cameras a piece. About 60 more cars still need to be fitted for cameras. This means every time an officer pulls up to the scene, they will have four cameras operating at the same time.

WTVF A camera on a Metro Nashville Police patrol car.

This is years in the making, but MNPD says that this is the largest deployment of body-worn and in-car camera systems for any police department in the country.

"It’s been a long time coming. Our officers have wanted these devices for years. They’ve been asking for them for years and now today we can finally say we’ve gotten them to you," said Captain Blaine Whited, who supervises the body-worn and in-car camera program.

Captain Whited said an officer can activate the camera from the front of their camera on their uniform, but all the cameras are also activated through certain triggers. If the officer turns on the blue lights to the vehicle, that will also activate the camera systems.

He said officers are getting two body cameras each. That way, if one is not working or needs to be charged, the other is ready.

"We have the event captured from beginning to end. It captures the interaction with the officer and captures the interaction with the community. So it allows for the event to be told in a very transparent way," said Whited.

In March of 2020, about 20 officers from the DUI and Traffic Enforcement Unit were among the first group to receive body cameras and training. MNPD began its full deployment of body cameras later that summer.