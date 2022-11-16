All MNPS high schools to get new athletic fields through Metro partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homefield advantage is coming to all MNPS high schools.

Mayor John Cooper announced Wednesday every MNPS high school will receive a new sports field through a partnership with the Tennessee Titans and Nashville-based non-profit group The Fans Inc.

The price tag will be around $15 million according to the Mayor's Office.

Each MNPS run high school will get $1 million toward building a new field or improving athletic facilities based on each school's needs.

“Today’s announcement means that by the time the Titans have a new home field for gameday, every public high school in Nashville will have a home field advantage too,” said Mayor Cooper in a media release Wednesday morning.

Funding will be split into thirds with one third of the project cost coming from Metro capital spending plans, the Tennessee Titans and The Fans Inc.

"It's about way more than just football -- it's about making Nashville the kind of city where we want to raise our families and where everyone can thrive," said Titans legend and TSU football coach Eddie George.