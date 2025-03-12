All the team colors at the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament has business owners seeing green

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For one week out of the year, Music City changes its tune and transforms into the capital of SEC Country. Most years, that means thousands of Kentucky Wildcat fans will be taking over downtown for a few days.

"I enjoy coming down here and sitting with a sea of blue fans when we’re here and always have a great time when we’re here," said Lisa Casebeer, a Wildcats fan.

"Catsville, is what they like to call it. Not me," said Jamie Westbrook, a Vols fan.

"We really call it SEC Blue because they take over," said Ernie Murry, a former Arkansas Razorbacks basketball player turned fan.

Most years, that's proven true, but that's not necessarily true this year.

"Anybody can beat anybody any day," said Phil Brown, a Commodores fan.

"It’s wide open," said Westbrook.

With so many SEC teams playing lights out this March, you'll likely see an assortment of colors from all 16 SEC teams in Nashville this weekend.

"I’ve seen orange, I’ve seen yellow, I’ve seen everything," said Murry.

But that has local business owners seeing green. According to the Nashville Sports Council, our city saw more than $24 million dollars in direct spending from the men's tournament, last year alone. That number could go up this year.

"Well we go eat, we sight see a little bit, we do a little shopping. Nashville is just a great time," said Murry.

"My wife and I go to the Grand Ole Opry one night," said David Judkins, another Razorbacks fan.

Of course, all of these fans are hoping they'll be winners this weekend.

"We’re going to win three games [this weekend,]" predicted Murry.

"Well I think we’re going to win at least two games, he’s a little more optimistic than I am," said Judkins.

"You get hot, you never know what happens man," said Westbook.

Even if they become losers, their bags are already packed and there's plenty of places to drown their sorrows. So they're almost certain to still spend plenty of money in Music City. "We’ve already been making plans for -- we’re going to go eat here, we’re going to go get t-shirts here," said Casebeer.

In all, city officials are anticipating more than 100,000 sports fans will make their way to Nashville over the weekend. An SEC Men's Basketball Champion will be crowned on Sunday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.