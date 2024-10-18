Alleged drunk driver plows into family on Downtown Nashville sidewalk, killing one

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A night out in downtown Nashville turned deadly when a driver struck a family standing on the sidewalk at 4th Avenue North and Commerce Street. The driver is now facing charges, with police believing he was under the influence.

Zack McCann witnessed the tragic incident.

“It’s horrific to see something like that,” McCann said.

Police report that just after midnight, a driver went over the curb and onto the sidewalk, hitting 66-year-old Leroy Wienke of Wisconsin, along with his wife, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

McCann, who witnessed the entire crash, recalled walking with friends and being just ahead of the family.

“It’s an unfortunate situation where you have people at that level of using substances,” McCann said.

McCann and his group immediately rushed over to help and called 911. Wienke died from his injuries, while the others were taken to the hospital.

“Obviously, the wife of the man who was tragically killed, it was like she knew instantly and was clearly in shock,” McCann said. “She kept saying, ‘God, I hope he’s okay. I know he’s not.’ That will stick with me for a little while.”

Metro Police identified the driver as 25-year-old John Williams. He had three passengers in the car with him at the time. After hitting the family, Williams reportedly struck several parked cars before police made contact with him.

A Metro Police officer reported immediately smelling alcohol on Williams’ breath, noting his eyes were red, bloodshot, and watery. Police also found multiple bottles of alcoholic beverages and smelled marijuana inside the car.

“He was doing at least 60 mph,” McCann added.

McCann is heartbroken for the victims involved.

“What could’ve been a great vacation was ruined by selfish, thoughtless actions, and I’m so sorry on behalf of all of Nashville for what happened,” McCann said.

Williams, whose birthday was on 10/17, is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide by intoxication. He also faces three counts of reckless endangerment and three counts of vehicular assault.

His bond is set at $105,000.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com