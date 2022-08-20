Alright stop, collaborate and listen: ICE! is back, with a brand new exhibit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gaylord Opryland Resort has announced the return of ICE! after a two-year hiatus.

This year, the theme is the classic 1964 Christmas special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," which will be brought to life through ice sculptures and slides.

Over 2 million pounds — or 1,000 tons — of ice will be sculpted by a team of 40 ice artisans who carve for 30 days to create the nearly 20,000 square foot, frozen attraction.

Three different ice manufacturers will provide more than 6,200 massive ice blocks for the artisans to carve. The process is expected to take more than 12,000 manhours. Ice carvings will range in size from details as tiny as a coin to scenes more than 20 feet tall.

ICE! will return during Gaylord Opryland's A Country Christmas, starting on November 11. The exhibit will be available through January 1, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to experience ICE! and help them create even more holiday memories with their family and friends at Gaylord Opryland. Since debuting here in 2001, ICE! has always been our most popular attraction during A Country Christmas, and we’re excited to welcome this Gaylord Hotels tradition back this year with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” said Tom Petrillo, General Manager and Managing Director of Gaylord Opryland Resort.

Guests can look forward to 12 scenes recreated from the special.

Classic characters Clarice, Bumble, Yukon Cornelius, Sam the Snowman, Hermey the Elf and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will be carved into an environment kept at a frosty 9 degrees Fahrenheit.

But don't worry — Gaylord Opryland provides blue parkas to all ICE! guests to keep visitors warm and toasty.