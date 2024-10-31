Always clad in patriotic colors, this election volunteer marks nearly 40 years

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even on Halloween, when costumes are encouraged and the color orange abounds, there's another dedicated election volunteer in Brentwood that's almost certain to steal the show.

Gayle Hall is beloved at the Brentwood Library early voting location, not just because of what she wears.

"She is always in red, white and blue," said Beth Monsor, another election volunteer.

"She has 28 outfits to choose from, so she does a mix and match every day. You never know what she’s going to wear except it will be red white and blue," said Ava Thorton, who also volunteers at the library.

"I got a scarf, I got the bracelet and the necklace, I’ve got socks," said Gayle Hall.

Gayle is also beloved because she does her job with gusto.

"Thank you for coming, or I wouldn’t have to be here if you didn’t come," Hall told a voter.

"And you’ve got a bad birthday," Hall joked with another voter. "That’s OK, just keep having them. It’s good!"

Hall has made such a name for herself some people try to wait in the long line even longer, just to be graced by Gayle.

"She's never met a stranger," said Judy Martin, the leader of the precinct and a longtime friend of Hall. "They want her to wait on them. Well, she can’t wait on everybody."

"They ask for her, where’s Gayle today? But she’ll be back making coffee. We’re like, she’s here, just wait a second, you’ll see her," said Monsor.

If you couldn't tell already, she really enjoys this.

"I enjoy you coming to see me. Thank you for coming," Hall said, as she greeted the next voter.

That might explain why Hall has done this every election year for just shy of 40 years. She did the first decade with the Davidson County Election Commission. In the 90s, she transferred her residence and volunteering to Williamson County.

"She gets here at 6 a.m., long before most of us get here," said Thorton.

"She has the whole breakroom set up," added Monsor. "All this is her, all the decorations."

Monsor said Hall's stamina is unbelievable.

"She runs circles around all of us. I’ve worked with her for eight years. She hasn’t changed. She hasn’t slowed down," she said.

That's why Gayle is pretty sure she's ready to sleep in during the next presidential election.

"It’s time, sometimes, when you need to retire. And I think this one will be my last presidential election," said Hall. "But if the Lord’s willing and I’m still able to walk and talk, I might be here."

Note: That's why I said she's pretty sure, but not certain.

"She loves it, she would rather be here than anywhere," her friend Judy said.

Whether Gayle continues or not, her stealing the show around here won't be forgotten anytime soon.

"I didn’t even know anybody even paid any attention to it. I did it for myself to feel good," said Hall.

If Gayle looks familiar, it's because she's the mother of Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall. Her late husband also served on Metro Council.

Do you have your own Gayle Hall story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@newschannel5.com.