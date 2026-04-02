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Amazon adds 3.5% fuel surcharge, prices may rise for shoppers

Amazon Job Cuts
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed at a news conference in New York on Sept. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Amazon Job Cuts
Posted

Certain items on Amazon could soon cost more.

The retailer is adding a 3.5% fee to its fulfillment services, calling it a “fuel and logistics related surcharge.” The move is meant to offset higher fuel costs and is described as temporary.

Amazon’s fulfillment service handles packaging and shipping for third-party sellers on the platform. Those sellers will be responsible for paying the new surcharge.

However, many are expected to pass that added cost on to customers — meaning higher prices for some products.

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