Amazon adds 3.5% fuel surcharge, prices may rise for shoppers

Certain items on Amazon could soon cost more.
The retailer is adding a 3.5% fee to its fulfillment services, calling it a “fuel and logistics related surcharge.” The move is meant to offset higher fuel costs and is described as temporary.
Amazon’s fulfillment service handles packaging and shipping for third-party sellers on the platform. Those sellers will be responsible for paying the new surcharge.
However, many are expected to pass that added cost on to customers — meaning higher prices for some products.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp