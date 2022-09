NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee received 1,000 donations of Ring cameras to provide to families who have dealt with domestic violence.

"Community safety is my number one priority, and the is a key partner in Nashville’s efforts to keep women, children and families safe," Mayor John Cooper said.

The YWCA operates the largest domestic violence shelter in Tennessee for women, children, and their pets, who are walking away from abuse.

Programs the YWCA offers are free.