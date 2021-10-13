Amazon invests in downtown Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Historical Capitol Corridor Foundation announced Wednesday that Amazon will invest $50,000 in Church Street Park in downtown Nashville.

This support will help with continued programming, maintenance, security and beautification efforts.

“We are grateful to Amazon for this generous gift and for seeing the value that Church Street Park brings to our city as one of the only greenspaces in the heart of downtown,” HCCF president Ann V. Butterworth said. “It is a vibrant place for people to visit who live, work and enjoy downtown.”

The HCCF made an initial in-kind contribution to Metro Parks for a six-week pilot project this past summer and has been approved to continue efforts to program, maintain, provide safety and plantings in the park through June 30, 2022.

“It is amazing to see Church Street Park completely rejuvenated,” said Courtney Ross, Amazon’s senior manager of external affairs in Nashville. “After renovations were unveiled this summer, it’s great to see our community gathering here and enjoying this vital public space, We’re committed to ensuring this space stays beautiful for years to come, and glad to support the continued maintenance of the park and programming for our neighbors here in Nashville.”

More information about Church Street Park, including program schedules, can be found at Church Street Park [churchstreetpark.org].