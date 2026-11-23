MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Amazon's Prime Air drone delivery service is now available in the Nashville area, allowing eligible customers to get everyday items delivered to their homes in as little as 30 minutes.

The service launched Monday, Nov. 23, for customers living within a 7.5-mile radius of Amazon's fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet.

Customers can shop from millions of eligible items, including household essentials, over-the-counter medications, beauty products, pet supplies and tech accessories.

"In many suburban and semi-rural communities, the nearest store is a drive away, and the fast delivery options city residents count on aren't always available," Amazon spokesperson Branden Baribeau said.

Amazon says most drone deliveries arrive in about an hour.

How does it work?

Customers can select items marked "Drone delivery" on Amazon and choose the option at checkout. First-time users must confirm a drop-off location at their address.

Once the drone arrives, it scans the area for obstacles before descending and releasing the package. Customers can track their orders through the Amazon app.

Packages must weigh five pounds or less.

How much does it cost?

Drone delivery costs $2.99 for Prime members and $4.99 for nonmembers. Prime members receive free drone delivery on orders of $50 or more.

The Mt. Juliet facility is Amazon's second Prime Air location in Tennessee, joining an existing site in Memphis.

Amazon says its fully electric drones operate under Federal Aviation Administration oversight and use cameras and sensors for navigation and obstacle detection. The company says the drones do not record audio or track individuals.

Customers can check whether their address is eligible at amazon.com/dronedelivery.