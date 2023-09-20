Amazon to help underserved families in Nashville buy homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Amazon is launching an initiative to help hundreds of underserved families buy homes right here in Nashville.

Amazon will invest 40 million dollars to help families in the areas Amazon calls its hometown communities — Nashville, Arlington, Virginia and in Washington State.

Amazon in partnership with the National Housing Trust aims to buy up to 800 houses. The families who will receive these homes make below 80 percent of the area's median income.

In 2021, the Amazon Housing Equity Fund was established to keep rent for more than 14 thousand units affordable in its hometown communities. This new initiative expands the fund into equitable home ownership by acquiring and building the homes needed.

Since itx start, the fund has created or preserved more than 2 thousand affordable homes for renters and has helped more than a thousand local households pay property taxes so people can stay in their homes in Nashville.

This initiative will help prevent people from being forced out of Nashville as the city continues to grow.