Amber Alert: Be on the lookout for Iris Crum out of Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Iris Crum is missing from Rutherford County, and authorities have issued an Amber Alert related to her disappearance.

Crum was the subject of a previous endangered child alert issued nearly a week ago. NewsChannel 5 interviewed her father during the last week.

Anthony Crum, visibly distraught, spoke passionately about his daughter, describing her as outgoing, talkative, and kind-hearted.

Interview with her dad: 'She's my world': Missing 7-year-old's father says he will fight to find her

Authorities believe she is with Khaila Czereda, who is her non-custodial mother. She is wanted for custodial interference in Tennessee and felony child abduction by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office in California.

Legal documents reveal that Crum was granted legal custody of Iris in 2018, with court orders affirming Czereda's violation of these arrangements in September 2023.

Have info? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.