'She's my world': Missing 7-year-old's father says he will fight to find her

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been five days since 7-year-old girl Iris Crum was last seen.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Iris Crum could be with her non-custodial mother.

As law enforcement intensifies their efforts to locate the missing child, her father, Anthony Crum, is pleading for her safe return.

Crum, visibly distraught, spoke passionately about his daughter, describing her as outgoing, talkative, and kind-hearted.

"She's my world," he said.

The situation took a dire turn when Crum learned that Iris was missing.

He, along with his close friend and Iris's godfather, Michael Serge, traveled to Rutherford County with hopes of bringing her home. Unfortunately, Iris was nowhere to be found.

"We were told to come down here... for the exchange, but she's missing," Serge said.

An endangered child alert was promptly issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), On March 1 indicating that Iris may be with her non-custodial mother, Khaila Czereda.

Legal documents reveal that Crum was granted legal custody of Iris in 2018, with court orders affirming Czereda's violation of these arrangements in September 2023.

With no sign of Iris for five days, Crum and Serge implore the public to come forward with any information that could aid in locating her.

"I made a promise to my daughter... I will fight, and I will do whatever I can," Crum said.

Detectives are still actively searching for Iris.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Stephen Lewis at 615-904-3055.