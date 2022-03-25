AMBER Alert issued for Franklin child

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — TBI has issued an AMBER Alert for a one-year-old child who has gone missing out of Franklin.

The child has been missing since February 27th.

Agents believe Aziah Lumpkin may be with his non-custodial father Sharles Lumpkin.

TBI Aziah Lumpkin

According to TBI, Sharles may be in the Nashville area.

He's been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault in connection to Aziah's disappearance.

TBI Sharles Lumpkin

According to TBI, Aziah is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see them, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Franklin Police at 615-550-6840.