Amber Alert: Search for 5-year-old Summer Wells enters third week

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday marks three weeks since 5-year-old Summer Wells disappeared from her Hawkins County home.

Despite no sign of the young girl, officials say the case is still very active and intense. With no trace of Summer found, it appears less likely she wandered off and more likely she is the victim of foul play.

June 15: Reported Missing

Summer's family said on the afternoon of June 15, she went inside their home after playing outside and was never seen again. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert in an effort to find her.

June 16: Amber Alert Issued

The following day, the TBI upgraded the search to an Amber Alert, saying there is a growing concern for her well-being.

June 17: Family Speaks to Reporters

On June 17, the public first heard from a member of Summer's family. Her father, Don Wells, told reporters he believes Summer was kidnapped while playing outside.

June 20: Search Scaled Back

The next day, the search was scaled back due to the difficult terrain and exhausted crews.

June 26: Search for Witness in Truck

More than a week into the search, the TBI asked for the public's help in finding a potential witness in a truck seen in that area at the time of her disappearance. The TBI received information that a Toyota pickup truck was potentially in the area when Summer disappeared. The truck is possibly a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma with a full bed ladder rack and white buckets in the truck bed. The TBI is asking for the driver to contact investigators, stressing that the driver is not a suspect but a potential witness.

As of this week, the TBI has received about 800 tips but none have resulted in a solid lead. Summer has blonde hair, blue eyes and is described as 3-foot tall, weighing about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey pants and a pink shirt. Summer disappeared from the Ben Hill Road area of the Beech Creek community.

Anyone with information on Summer Wells is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.