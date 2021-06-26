Amber Alert: TBI looking to identify possible witness in search for Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help to find a potential witness in the case of missing Summer Wells.

One of the tips submitted to the TBI is about a Toyota pickup truck that was seen in the area of Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road in the late afternoon to early evening on either Monday, June 14, or Tuesday, June 15.

The pickup is possibly a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma, with a full bed ladder rack along with white buckets in the truck bed.

TBI officials have not been able to identify the driver of the truck and are asking that the driver contact them at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

"We would like to speak with you to confirm this information and ask what you may have heard or seen at the time. If you are the driver of this truck, please contact us," the TBI said in a press release.

Law enforcement officials have received hundreds of tips in their search for the 5-year-old girl, but none of them have created any leads. They're hoping this possible witness gives them some much-needed information.

Any with information about Summer Wells should call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.