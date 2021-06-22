Amber Alert: Search for Summer Wells continues one week after disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search continues in far Northeast Tennessee for a missing five-year-old girl. It's been a week since Summer Wells disappeared, leading to an Amber Alert, and now there is a shift in the investigation.

With still no sign that the child wandered away, there is a growing emphasis on the theory Summer is a victim of foul play.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports no new leads in the case and has not ruled out foul play. So, there is growing scrutiny on everyone close to the child.

Summer's parents and relatives are said to be cooperating with investigators, and now we are learning more about the Wells' family history.

CBS affiliate WVLT reports that last year, Summer’s mother, Candus, filed for an Order of Protection against her husband, Donald. Just a few days later, Candus changed her mind, asking the court to have the Order of Protection dismissed.

It's important to note that authorities have not named the father nor anyone else a suspect at this point. But investigators continue to conduct interviews, looking for inconsistencies and consider everyone a person-of-interest.

If you have any information about Summer Wells you should call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.