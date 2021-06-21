Amber Alert: Search for Summer Wells enters 6th day

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A statewide Amber Alert is still in effect for 5-year-old Summer Wells. Tuesday will mark one week since the little girl disappeared from her East Tennessee home.

Wells was reported missing last Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and was last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts.

During a press briefing Friday afternoon, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said crews are still dealing with steep and treacherous terrain. Search crews have covered about one thousand acres of land and continued the search through the weekend.

They are conducting two investigations: one being the search for Summer and the second surrounding her disappearance. The TBI said as of Sunday, they've received 137 tips about her disappearance.

As we head into the sixth day of her disappearance, her family, community members and officials are hoping she is found safe.

If you have any info about Summer Wells you should call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.