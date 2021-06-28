Amber Alert: Some operations being scaled back in search for Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A change is in the works after nearly two weeks of intense searching Summer Wells. The five-year-old is still missing out of Northeast Tennessee, and now, those search efforts are being scaled back.

Tuesday will mark two weeks since Summer disappeared from her home in Hawkins County.

Crews from more than 100 agencies in five states have helped in the search. Now, CBS affiliate WVLT reports that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they will be scaling back operations, but the search will continue on a more "specialized team basis." The agency said agents "have not quit and won’t quit until we find Summer Wells."

Searchers are said to be physically and mentally exhausted from the rough terrain and extreme conditions. Crews have yet to find any trace of the little girl within a six-mile search radius.

Authorities are considering more that Summer did not wander off but may have been abducted or met with foul play. To that end, the FBI has now brought in its Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team. These CARD Teams consist of highly trained experts in intelligence analysis and behavioral profiling.

Law enforcement officials have received hundreds of tips in their search for the 5-year-old girl, but none of them have created any leads.

Last week, the TBI asked the public's help in finding a potential witness in the case. One of the tips submitted to the TBI is about a Toyota pickup truck that was seen in the area of Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road in the late afternoon to early evening on either Monday, June 14, or Tuesday, June 15.

The pickup is possibly a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma, with a full bed ladder rack along with white buckets in the truck bed.

TBI officials have not been able to identify the driver of the truck and are asking that the driver contact them at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Any with information about Summer Wells should call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.