AMBER Alert Suspect Arrested In La Vergne

LA VERGNE - An AMBER Alert suspect was arrested after a high-speed police chase in La Vergne.
Keith Tansil was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Rutherford County.
The chase began in Davidson County with U.S. Marshals and continued into La Vergne when La Vergne Police joined the chase.
Officers chased him until they were able to box him in with their vehicles at South Lowry Street in Smyrna. Tansil tried to crash out, but was unsuccessful. That's when he was taken into custody.
Anne Smith with the city of La Vergne said officers had been staking out the park since a woman believed to be Tansil's girlfriend was living there.
Tansil was wanted for taking for taking three children from their Goodlettsville home.