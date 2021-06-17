Amber Alert: TBI to give update on search for missing Hawkins County girl

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will provide an update on the search for a missing 5-year-old from East Tennessee. Her disappearance has prompted a statewide Amber Alert.

TBI officials said they will hold a media briefing at noon CST Thursday as crews continue to search the Ben Hill Road area of Hawkins County.

The TBI issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for Summer Moon-Utah Wells, who was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening. The agency said as of Wednesday night, they'd received about 30 tips in the case.

Summer was last seen wearing grey pants and a pink shirt.

Earlier on Wednesday, the TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for the girl, but the TBI said new information and growing concern for her well-being lead the bureau to issue a statewide Amber Alert.

Numerous local, state, and federal agencies are assisting in the search for Summer Wells. Teams were briefed earlier this morning, and the ground search in the area around Ben Hill Road has resumed.



Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/RBywGw82U3 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 17, 2021

Anyone with information should call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.