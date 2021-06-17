Watch
Amber Alert: TBI to give update on search for missing Hawkins County girl

TBI
Summer Moon-Utah Wells
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 11:52:36-04

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will provide an update on the search for a missing 5-year-old from East Tennessee. Her disappearance has prompted a statewide Amber Alert.

TBI officials said they will hold a media briefing at noon CST Thursday as crews continue to search the Ben Hill Road area of Hawkins County.

The TBI issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for Summer Moon-Utah Wells, who was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening. The agency said as of Wednesday night, they'd received about 30 tips in the case.

Summer was last seen wearing grey pants and a pink shirt.

Earlier on Wednesday, the TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for the girl, but the TBI said new information and growing concern for her well-being lead the bureau to issue a statewide Amber Alert.

Anyone with information should call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

