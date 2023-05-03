Ambulance workers sound the alarm about the EMT shortage in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ambulance workers are sounding the alarm about the EMT shortage.

Nearly one-third of EMTs quit in 2021, according to a report by CBS News. The numbers for 2022 could be even worse. For sick or injured people, this means longer waits.

"People will have to sit in the hospital for longer because there's no ambulance in Nashville to pick them up and take them somewhere, which means someone who is sicker and needs that hospital bed can't get in there because someone is taking that hospital bed already, and they can't find transport to get them where they need to go," said Matthew Langley, business development coordinator at Acadian Ambulance Service.

Acadian Ambulance Service is an employee-owned ambulance service. The company pays for new employees without experience to go through a 10-day emergency medical responder course. Then, the company covers the 10-week EMT training that's needed while the new employee works and gets paid.

EMT Amilya Schultz says there is a lot of grunt work, but it's very fulfilling.

"We are not just 911. We have our fun patients, who are absolutely amazing, and we have crew members who are even better," said Amilya Schultz.

In Nashville, Acadian mostly does non-emergency transports meaning they take people to nursing homes, dialysis or home from the hospital.

Schultz from Memphis is helping out the local crews. The company lets people travel to cities they have contracts.

"It's amazing to see that I can still do this, but not for the government or fire department or anything like that," Schultz said.

Those who do the job feel they're often brightening someone's day.

"We always say we like to be the best part of someone's worst day," Langley said.

EMT salaries start around $40,000 at Acadian, which also takes pride in their health care benefits. Paramedics are paid between $60,000 and $70,000. Acadian is also looking for non-EMT drivers who only need a CPR card and a clean driving record. Go to BecomeAMedic.com for more information.

NewsChannel 5 asked the Nashville Fire Department about staffing. They are near full EMS staffing, but are recruiting advanced EMTs and paramedics. Applicant numbers for both AEMT and paramedic positions are down significantly compared to before the pandemic. Starting pay for Nashville AEMTs is $56,711.18 and $68,806.48 for parademics.

Turnover for EMTs and paramedics has increased for four years straight, according to the American Ambulance Association.