Amendment 3 would ban slavery from Tennessee's constitution, gets bipartisan support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sometimes, when it comes to controversial topics, it feels like Tennessee Republicans and Democrats can't agree on anything. But an upcoming constitutional amendment may be a major exception.

It's been 157 years since slavery was legal in the state of Tennessee, and yet, if you pulled a copy of Tennessee's constitution right now, it would still mention the heinous practice. Specifically, the Tennessee Constitution allows the use of slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments.

Now, a group of lawmakers wants to change that.

When it comes to politics, Democratic Rep. Bob Freeman and Republican Rep. Jeremy Faison don't share much in common, let alone talking points. But Freeman and Faison do share a desire to pass Tennessee Amendment Three, which would officially eliminate slavery and involuntary servitude from Tennessee's Constitution.

"To me, it’s a no-brainer," said Rep. Faison, who also serves as the Republican Caucus Chair.

"I mean, it’s a no-brainer," said Rep. Freeman.

"Even though I believe we’re the greatest country the world has ever seen, we also have some stains in our past and this is one way that we can repair the stains of bigotry, racism and slavery," said Rep. Faison. "I have a biracial son that I adopted, and I want him to know and his children to know that their grandad and their dad was 100% a believer in equality amongst men and women."

If you're wondering why it's taken so long for this to even be considered, it's because changing Tennessee's Constitution isn't supposed to be easy.

"The framers of our state constitution thought it should be a little more difficult than that," said Faison.

"It’s got to be heard over two legislative bodies; it’s got to pass by 50% plus one of the vote of people who are voting in the Governor’s race," said Freeman.

This means that if you want any of the amendments to pass, you also have to vote in the Governor's race.

"Even a write-in nominee counts — you just have to cast a ballot for Governor for your vote on constitutional amendments to count," said Freeman.

Freeman and Faison aren't the only bipartisan lawmakers speaking out. Former U.S. Senator Bob Corker and a host of mayors, lawmakers and pastors have signed on. Faison and Rep. Joe Towns, a Democrat from Memphis, even made a campaign video.

"The truth is — we’re totally separate, but we’re both going to vote yes on three. Tell ‘em why Joe," said Faison.

"Because words matter, and the Constitution still has a resemblance of slavery still left over," said Towns.

After all, politicians will always have their differences, but at least they can agree that words matter.

"The reason they matter is because the words in the state constitution are what govern us," said Faison.

The deadline to register to vote in Tennessee is October 11. Election Day is November 8.